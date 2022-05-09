Neo (NEO) Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Neo coin can now be bought for $13.87 or 0.00044328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $978.14 million and $156.39 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,255.72 or 0.99915894 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00590100 BTC.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.