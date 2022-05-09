Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.16. 114,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,325,930. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.