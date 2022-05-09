NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.43

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 2221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $972.82 million, a P/E ratio of 225.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.99%.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

