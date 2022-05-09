New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 273169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.30 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.18 million and a PE ratio of -15.83.

About New Age Metals (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

