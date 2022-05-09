New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDU. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,738,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.80. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

