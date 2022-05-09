New Street Research Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Neutral

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAGS. HSBC lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 81,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,664,000 after buying an additional 2,126,552 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

