New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.08

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 31404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.77.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 355,207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 2,005,527 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 125,206 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

