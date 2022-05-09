Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Trading Up 3.6%

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 75,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,435,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

