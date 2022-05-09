News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.57

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 62939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.89%.
News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)
News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.
