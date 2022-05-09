News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.57

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 62939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in News by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,128,000 after buying an additional 401,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in News by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,623,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,033,000 after buying an additional 142,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in News by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,630,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after buying an additional 171,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in News by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in News by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,192,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after buying an additional 101,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

