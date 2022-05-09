NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.40

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111.40 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 111.22 ($1.39), with a volume of 1820914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.35).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.44) target price on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £653.88 million and a P/E ratio of 12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

