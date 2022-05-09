Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $51.52 on Monday, reaching $2,261.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,508. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,607.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,753.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total value of $41,682,827.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,452 shares of company stock valued at $125,766,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

