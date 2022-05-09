Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.72 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $92,948,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.

Shares of AXP traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,808. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.89 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.36. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

