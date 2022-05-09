Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $2.24 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 177,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.23. 6,043,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

