Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $38.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $150.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,988. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.60 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

