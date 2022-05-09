Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,134 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $66,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,598,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,391 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,379,000 after acquiring an additional 858,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,347,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,498,000 after acquiring an additional 853,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.92. 9,817,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.