Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2,838.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 72,448 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,175. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.40 and its 200 day moving average is $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

