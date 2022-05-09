Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 478 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,306,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,504,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

