Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 36,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.55. 51,316,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,622,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

