Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 491 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.1% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.43. 3,907,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.22 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.