Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($62.11) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,332. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

