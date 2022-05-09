Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.51

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 263900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price target on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective on the stock.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,746,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,684,645.70. Also, Director Keyvan Salehi acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at C$322,000. Insiders purchased a total of 327,500 shares of company stock valued at $246,720 over the last three months.

About Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.