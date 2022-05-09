NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.14

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 2972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

