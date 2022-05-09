Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.36.

Shares of NOC traded down $14.72 on Monday, hitting $453.98. 880,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.00.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.0% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

