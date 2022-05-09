Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.77. 119,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,992. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $187.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.