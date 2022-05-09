Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.05) earnings per share. Novavax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,860. Novavax has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Novavax by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Novavax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Novavax by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Novavax by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

