NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Announces Earnings Results

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $6.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

NYSE:NRG opened at $41.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 81,611 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 42,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NRG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.