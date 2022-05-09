Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.81

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 37129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

