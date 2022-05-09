NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.82.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.
In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NUVA traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.51. 612,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,720. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
About NuVasive (Get Rating)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
