NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of NUVA traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.51. 612,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,720. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

