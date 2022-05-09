Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.23. 589,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.70. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

NUVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $39,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.