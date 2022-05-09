Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.00

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 4481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

