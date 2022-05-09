Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.00

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 4481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.