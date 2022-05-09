NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded down $17.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.50. 64,253,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,190,453. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $493.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

