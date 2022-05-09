NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,689,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $17.25 on Monday, reaching $169.50. 64,299,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,192,383. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $493.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

