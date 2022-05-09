Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.11

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 3.11 and last traded at 3.11, with a volume of 50925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.37.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is 4.79 and its 200 day moving average is 7.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.