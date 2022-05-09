OAX (OAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.87 Million

OAX (OAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $4.87 million and $98,710.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,167.13 or 1.00042289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00100475 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

