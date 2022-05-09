Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OCDGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.86) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,650 ($20.61) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,716.67.

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

