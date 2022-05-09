Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 329.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $64.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $64.98.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

