Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.08

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 2935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -178.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

