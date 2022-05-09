Oikos (OKS) Price Tops $0.0060

Oikos (OKS) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $20,792.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.00348850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00185944 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.08 or 0.00554146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,381.42 or 1.72933521 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

