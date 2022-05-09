OKCash Hits Market Cap of $323,947.03 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $323,947.03 and $7.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,746.42 or 0.99700573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00045595 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001321 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,948,950 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

