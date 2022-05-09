Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.35). Okta posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.48.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $11.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.14. 60,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

