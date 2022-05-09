OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 76,240 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
