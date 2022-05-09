OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 740.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.49. 3,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $66.65 and a 12 month high of $93.42.

