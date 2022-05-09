OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 14.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSEU traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $29.78. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $38.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26.

