OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,572 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,215 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 64,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $29.74. 74,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $34.94.

