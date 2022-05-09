OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $4.30 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.41. The company had a trading volume of 247,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.