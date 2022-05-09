OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,243 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.08. 48,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,391. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

