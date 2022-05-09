OmniLit Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 9th (NASDAQ:OLITU)

OmniLit Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 9th. OmniLit Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of OmniLit Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OLITU stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. OmniLit Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06.

Get OmniLit Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLITU. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,538,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,407,000.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OmniLit Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniLit Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.