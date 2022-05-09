ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.58.

ON traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.82. 7,717,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066,627. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

