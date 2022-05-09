ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.58.
ON traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.82. 7,717,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066,627. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25.
In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.