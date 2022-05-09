Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Gap Down to $8.81

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $7.81. Oncology Institute shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 1,050 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth $386,000.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

