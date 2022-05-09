OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

ONCS opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

